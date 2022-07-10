Allworth Financial LP Has $218,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

