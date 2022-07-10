Allworth Financial LP Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $93,657,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.77. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

