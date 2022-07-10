Allworth Financial LP Has $229,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 109,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

