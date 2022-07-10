Allworth Financial LP Has $230,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Shares of H opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.25 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

