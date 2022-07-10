Allworth Financial LP Has $265,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.60. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.