Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $536.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

