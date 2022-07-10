Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

