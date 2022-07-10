Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $510,236,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

