Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

