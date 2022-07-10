Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

