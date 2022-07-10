Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $384.16 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day moving average of $421.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

