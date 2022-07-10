Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 122,267 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBDC stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

