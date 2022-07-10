Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $23.70 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.