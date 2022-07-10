Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,366 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,674 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.