Allworth Financial LP Purchases 172 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $91.49 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.63.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

