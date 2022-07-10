Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,908 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

