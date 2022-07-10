Allworth Financial LP Purchases 528 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

