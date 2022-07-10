Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 4,127 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.12% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.