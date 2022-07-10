Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 5,039 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

