Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.