Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $273.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.