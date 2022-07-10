Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

