Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

