Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

