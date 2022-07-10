Allworth Financial LP Sells 13,870 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.68. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.