Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,732 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,753,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,738,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

