Allworth Financial LP Sells 175 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY opened at $81.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.