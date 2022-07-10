Allworth Financial LP Sells 192 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,779,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43.

