Allworth Financial LP Sells 291 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

BK opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

