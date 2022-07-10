Allworth Financial LP Sells 380 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in V.F. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 98,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

