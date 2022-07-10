Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

