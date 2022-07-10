Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 53,907 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

