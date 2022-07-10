Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

