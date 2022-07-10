Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

