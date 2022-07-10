Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

