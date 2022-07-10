Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,543.02.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

