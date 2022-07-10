Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,543.02.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.