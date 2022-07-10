Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €124.60 ($129.79) and last traded at €124.60 ($129.79). Approximately 2,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €123.00 ($128.13).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($208.33) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.22.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

