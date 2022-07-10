Ann F. Vezina Sells 150 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $19,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $132.78 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.14.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 35.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
