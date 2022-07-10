Ann F. Vezina Sells 150 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $19,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $132.78 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 35.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

