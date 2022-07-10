Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

