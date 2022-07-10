Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,336 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1,450.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,336 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

