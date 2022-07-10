Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,034,737 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 2,347.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.43% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.85 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

