Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 25,978 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of F5 worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.47 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

