Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

