Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,236 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 299,714 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 212,290 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

