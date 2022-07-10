Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.08 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.