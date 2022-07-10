Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 88,162 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,082,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

