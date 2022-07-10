Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,774,000 after buying an additional 132,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.