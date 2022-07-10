Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of Meta Financial Group worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.