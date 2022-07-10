Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.91.

DECK opened at $269.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

